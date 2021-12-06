KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, December 6, 2021

It was cooler today, but that will not last long this week. Daytime highs will climb back to near record values later this week.

Tuesday will start out with below freezing temperatures in many of our neighborhoods. It will be slightly above freezing in communities near I-10.

Tuesday afternoon will warm into the low 70s, while Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine on both days.

More clouds and warmer air works into our area Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs reaching into the 80s once again. Both days will come close to breaking record highs this week.

Clear

San Angelo

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

38°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

