KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, December 6, 2021

It was cooler today, but that will not last long this week. Daytime highs will climb back to near record values later this week.

Tuesday will start out with below freezing temperatures in many of our neighborhoods. It will be slightly above freezing in communities near I-10.

Tuesday afternoon will warm into the low 70s, while Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine on both days.

More clouds and warmer air works into our area Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs reaching into the 80s once again. Both days will come close to breaking record highs this week.