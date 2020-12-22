KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, December 21, 2020

It may difficult to see that Christmas Star between the clouds this evening. Plus, we are less than a week away from Christmas, and it looks like Santa is bringing us a roller coaster of temperatures this week.

We will see a couple of cold fronts this week that will bring a swing in temperatures. We will continue to see daytime highs in the 60s, for Tuesday, before another cold front brings us back into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the front moves through, our morning lows will start out in the 20s, before daytime highs rebound to the 60s on Friday. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s, until our next front on Sunday evening.