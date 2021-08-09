KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, August 9, 2021

Summer break may be winding down, but temperatures are starting to heat up. We will continue to see hot temperatures for much of this week, before some cooler temperatures return to the area this weekend.

The next few days will be topping out near 100º with plenty of sunshine to go around. Things will start to cool down a little into the upper and mid 90s by the end of the week.

There will also be a slight chance for a few isolated showers as we move through the latter half of the weekend. Otherwise, expect slightly cooler days and few more clouds into the beginning of next week.