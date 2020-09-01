KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, August 31, 2020

We had another hot day here in San Angelo, tying our record high of 104° set back in 1952! The good news is, we are likely to see some storms over the next few days, bringing cooler temperatures.

On Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. A couple of these could be strong or severe, producing large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

For the rest of the week, we will keep a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. By the weekend, things look to turn more sunny.