KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, August 30, 2021

This week brings about more sunshine and warm temperatures across our region. This sunny set-up also looks to stick around through the holiday weekend.

The next several days will be filled with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures into the upper 90s. The end of the week will bring temperatures back into the low 90s, but this is only expected to last for a brief period.

Then, the heat and more sun returns into the weekend. The holiday weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine, and highs reaching into the middle and upper 90s for daytime highs.