KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, August 30, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week brings about more sunshine and warm temperatures across our region. This sunny set-up also looks to stick around through the holiday weekend.

The next several days will be filled with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures into the upper 90s. The end of the week will bring temperatures back into the low 90s, but this is only expected to last for a brief period.

Then, the heat and more sun returns into the weekend. The holiday weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine, and highs reaching into the middle and upper 90s for daytime highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Light Rain with Thunder

San Angelo

86°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

88°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

84°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Eden

75°F Rain Shower Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
70°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.