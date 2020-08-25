KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, August 24, 2020

Get ready for things to heat back up here in the Concho Valley. We will have a return to 100° before the week is over.

Things will be dry over the next seven days across the area. We will see plenty of sun, and a few clouds mixed in from day to day.

By the time that Friday rolls around we will be seeing temperatures near 104°. This will make for a hot first day of high school football games.

Looking into next week, temperatures start out hot, but then models suggest that we could see a cold front move through the area next week. This could bring us some showers and cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

