KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, August 23, 2021

More sun and warmer temperatures are in store over the next couple days. Then, a pattern chance start to bring a little cooler air to our region by the end of the week.

High pressure has been controlling our weather over the weekend and continues to hold on for us this week. Later this week, we will see this high pressure move away from us, and allow for more rising air across our region.

With sunny conditions continuing to prevail for the next couple of days, daytime highs will be in the upper 90s through Thursday. Then, a little more cloud cover works into our area by the end of the week, bringing daytime highs back into the low 90s.