KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, August 23, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More sun and warmer temperatures are in store over the next couple days. Then, a pattern chance start to bring a little cooler air to our region by the end of the week.

High pressure has been controlling our weather over the weekend and continues to hold on for us this week. Later this week, we will see this high pressure move away from us, and allow for more rising air across our region.

With sunny conditions continuing to prevail for the next couple of days, daytime highs will be in the upper 90s through Thursday. Then, a little more cloud cover works into our area by the end of the week, bringing daytime highs back into the low 90s.

Clear

San Angelo

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

89°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

87°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.