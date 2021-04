Quiet weather has been the story over the last week. But, sunny and warmer is the story for this week.

We will see a few clouds on our Tuesday, but plenty of sunshine will warm us into the upper 80s, and low 90s. Then, a cold front will swing through early Wednesday morning, bringing clearing conditions and temperatures in the 80s.

We will reach back into the low 90s by the time we get to the end of the week.