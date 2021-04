This week brings a chance for severe storms across the Concho Valley. Then the sun returns by the end of the week.

Tuesday will bring a chance for severe storms across the area. The entire area is under a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

On Wednesday, storms start to push east as a cold front moves through the area on Wednesday night. Things will clear out behind the front with more sunshine by the end of the week.