KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, April 19, 2021

A cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley, bringing the potential for record setting cold across the area. Then, things warm back up quickly with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will swing through the area on Tuesday, bringing much cooler conditions. We will see highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows near records early on Wednesday morning.

After Wednesday, things warm up quickly and chances for showers and thunderstorms increases towards the end of the week. The sun returns for the weekend with highs returning to the 80s.