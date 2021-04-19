KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, April 19, 2021

A cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley, bringing the potential for record setting cold across the area. Then, things warm back up quickly with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will swing through the area on Tuesday, bringing much cooler conditions. We will see highs in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows near records early on Wednesday morning.

After Wednesday, things warm up quickly and chances for showers and thunderstorms increases towards the end of the week. The sun returns for the weekend with highs returning to the 80s.

Monday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 50°

Tuesday

70° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 37°

Wednesday

63° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 63° 47°

Thursday

65° / 57°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 65° 57°

Friday

80° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 43% 80° 55°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 54°

Sunday

88° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
1%
61°

57°

11 PM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
1%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
2%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
1%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
1%
51°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
2%
65°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
60°
Sunny

San Angelo

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

