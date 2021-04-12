KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, April 12, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Concho, Kimble, Menard, McCulloch, Schleicher, and Sutton counties until 10 PM. We will continue to see the chance for strong to severe storms through the evening.

Severe storms this evening are capable of producing very large hail, and damaging winds. Storms will continue to develop through the evening hours across the Concho Valley.

We will see more chances for rain and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week and into the first part of our weekend. Rain and clouds will help moderate temperatures, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s through the beginning of next week.