KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, April 12, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Concho, Kimble, Menard, McCulloch, Schleicher, and Sutton counties until 10 PM. We will continue to see the chance for strong to severe storms through the evening.

Severe storms this evening are capable of producing very large hail, and damaging winds. Storms will continue to develop through the evening hours across the Concho Valley.

We will see more chances for rain and thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week and into the first part of our weekend. Rain and clouds will help moderate temperatures, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s through the beginning of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 55°
Clear
Clear 0% 71° 55°

Tuesday

65° / 53°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 65° 53°

Wednesday

63° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 63° 54°

Thursday

64° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 64° 57°

Friday

81° / 46°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 81° 46°

Saturday

61° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 61° 41°

Sunday

61° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 61° 42°

Clear

