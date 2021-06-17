KSAN Storm Team Forecast – June 17, 2021

Weather

It was another hot day across much of our area, and the heat will continue well into the weekend. Some slightly cooler weather is set to move into our region by the beginning of next week.

The heat will roll on into the weekend, with highs likely to get into the low 100s by Father’s Day. We will continue to have sunny and mostly sunny conditions through the weekend.

Next week a cold front is expected to move across our area. This will bring a slight chance for showers and storms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

95°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Eden

92°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.