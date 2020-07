We had another hot afternoon across the area with temperatures surpassing 100°. We will finally have a break from the 100° heat for a couple of days.

On Monday and Tuesday, we will see a little more cloud cover and a slight chance for isolated storms. This will help bring our high temperatures into the 90’s.

After Tuesday, things will start to clear out and the heat turns back on for us here in the Concho Valley. We will see dry and hot conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend.