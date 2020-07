Conditions across the area will be hot and dry thanks to an upper level high pressure system situated over the area. Daytime temperatures will approach and surpass the 100° mark this weekend.

Our Independence Day will be hot and dry with afternoon temperatures reaching 103°. If you plan to spend the day outside by the pool, remember the sunscreen and remember to stay hydrated.

Next week looks just as hot with many days topping out close to 100°. With morning lows starting out in the 70’s.