KSAN Storm Team Forecast – January, 19, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy and cool day is what we saw across the Concho Valley on this Tuesday. We will continue to see the clouds and even a few rain showers as we go through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings the best chance of seeing rain across the area. We will start out on Wednesday with rain showers across the area, and will continue to see a chance for showers through the rest of the day.

The rest of the week has less of a chance for showers, with the next best chance of rain coming at the end of the weekend. Sunday night into Monday, another cold front swings through the area bring a chance for showers early Monday morning.

The front will clear the area early Monday morning, leading to clearing conditions throughout the day on Monday. The beginning of next week looks to bring more sunshine to the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.