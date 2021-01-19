KSAN Storm Team Forecast – January, 19, 2021

A cloudy and cool day is what we saw across the Concho Valley on this Tuesday. We will continue to see the clouds and even a few rain showers as we go through the rest of the week.

Wednesday brings the best chance of seeing rain across the area. We will start out on Wednesday with rain showers across the area, and will continue to see a chance for showers through the rest of the day.

The rest of the week has less of a chance for showers, with the next best chance of rain coming at the end of the weekend. Sunday night into Monday, another cold front swings through the area bring a chance for showers early Monday morning.

The front will clear the area early Monday morning, leading to clearing conditions throughout the day on Monday. The beginning of next week looks to bring more sunshine to the area.