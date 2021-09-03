KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 3, 2021

The upcoming weekend will be filled with sunshine and very warm temperatures. Then, a weak cold front will approach the area Sunday into Monday bringing a chance for storms and cooler temperatures.

This front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Behind the front we will see temperatures cool down into the mid to low 90s for daytime highs for much of next week.