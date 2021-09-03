KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 3, 2021

The upcoming weekend will be filled with sunshine and very warm temperatures. Then, a weak cold front will approach the area Sunday into Monday bringing a chance for storms and cooler temperatures.

This weekend brings sunshine and temperatures into the upper 90s. Then, a weak cold front looks to approach the area Sunday night into Monday morning.

This front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Behind the front we will see temperatures cool down into the mid to low 90s for daytime highs for much of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

88°F Fair Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

87°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.