KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, September 25, 2020

The sunny and warm pattern that we have had across the area will be sticking around for a few more days. Then, we turn cool as we head into next week.

This weekend will be filled with sunshine and above average temperatures. Daytime highs will reach into the 90s this Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, a strong cold front makes its way into the Concho Valley. This will bring temperatures into the 70s and 80s for daytime highs next week.

