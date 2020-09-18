KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, September 18, 2020

We now have Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. But first, we will have a nice weekend here in the Concho Valley.

This weekend looks really nice, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. After the nice weekend, some clouds and isolated showers could move into the area next week.

The clouds and showers would be associated with tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Tropical Storm Beta is likely to track close to the Texas Gulf Coast, increasing our tropical moisture.