KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 17, 2021

It has been a very warm Friday across our area, and this heat looks to roll on into our weekend. Then, a cold front will move through our area next week.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 90s is what is in store for our weekend. This warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, before a cold front brings temperatures back down.

That cold front for next week will likely move through early Tuesday morning. This front could bring a few showers ahead of it, then bring daytime highs down into the 80s for the middle of next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!