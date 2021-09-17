KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 17, 2021

It has been a very warm Friday across our area, and this heat looks to roll on into our weekend. Then, a cold front will move through our area next week.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 90s is what is in store for our weekend. This warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, before a cold front brings temperatures back down.

That cold front for next week will likely move through early Tuesday morning. This front could bring a few showers ahead of it, then bring daytime highs down into the 80s for the middle of next week.