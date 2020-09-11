KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, September 11, 2020

After several wet and cool days across the Concho Valley, we will be trending warmer and dryer for the days to come. Over 72 hours San Angelo has received 4.82 in. of rainfall.

We have received quite a lot of rainfall across the area lately. We are 2.58 in. over our normal rainfall amount for September in San Angelo, which is 2.24 in.

The wet weather is coming to a close though, and dryer warmer weather is set to move in by this weekend. The next seven days will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.