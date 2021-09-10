KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 10, 2021

Weather

Rolling into the weekend, it will be more sunshine and warm temperatures for our region. Then some slightly cooler temperatures are likely as we begin next week.

High pressure over the area is keeping things dry, clear and sunny through the weekend. Daytime highs will continue to be in the mid 90s through the weekend.

Then, daytime highs look to come down into the low 90s into the beginning of next week. A little more cloud cover works into our area by mid-week helping keep temperatures slightly cooler.

Clear

San Angelo

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.