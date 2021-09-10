KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, September 10, 2021

Rolling into the weekend, it will be more sunshine and warm temperatures for our region. Then some slightly cooler temperatures are likely as we begin next week.

High pressure over the area is keeping things dry, clear and sunny through the weekend. Daytime highs will continue to be in the mid 90s through the weekend.

Then, daytime highs look to come down into the low 90s into the beginning of next week. A little more cloud cover works into our area by mid-week helping keep temperatures slightly cooler.