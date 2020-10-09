KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta is bearing down on Louisiana tonight bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge to an area that has already been hard hit this hurricane season. Meanwhile, the Concho Valley looks to break record high temperatures this weekend.

Over the weekend we will have sunny conditions and hot temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to reach into the 100s, likely breaking record highs on both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front swings through the area Monday afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. The rest of next week looks to bring some cloud cover, with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.