KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 9, 2020

Hurricane Delta is bearing down on Louisiana tonight bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge to an area that has already been hard hit this hurricane season. Meanwhile, the Concho Valley looks to break record high temperatures this weekend.

Over the weekend we will have sunny conditions and hot temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to reach into the 100s, likely breaking record highs on both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front swings through the area Monday afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. The rest of next week looks to bring some cloud cover, with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

If you have a weather photo you would like to send to us, you may submit it using the button below.