KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 8, 2021

This weekend will bring more sunshine and much warmer temperatures across our area. Then, a couple of cold fronts will help moderate our temperatures throughout next week.

Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs in the low to mid 90s, before our first cold front swings through Sunday night. That front is likely to be dry and only bring temperatures down a few degrees, into the upper 80s for daytime highs on Monday.

Then another cold front moves through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front is more likely to bring a few showers, storms and much cooler temperatures behind the front.