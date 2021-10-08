KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 8, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend will bring more sunshine and much warmer temperatures across our area. Then, a couple of cold fronts will help moderate our temperatures throughout next week.

Saturday and Sunday will see daytime highs in the low to mid 90s, before our first cold front swings through Sunday night. That front is likely to be dry and only bring temperatures down a few degrees, into the upper 80s for daytime highs on Monday.

Then another cold front moves through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front is more likely to bring a few showers, storms and much cooler temperatures behind the front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

85°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South