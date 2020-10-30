KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 30, 2020

Halloween is just a day away, and the weather is looking to take a turn for the warmer. Then, expect quiet weather over the next seven days.

On Saturday, we are expecting temperatures to reach near 80°, before another cold front brings slightly cooler temperatures to the area on Sunday. Also, expect partly cloudy conditions over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Next week brings high temperatures in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.

If you have a weather photo you would like to share, you may submit it using the button below.