KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 29, 2021

Get ready for a cool night tonight across much of our area. Then, we warm up a little through the weekend, before another cold front arrives next week.

This weekend will have plenty of sunshine and will be a little warmer with highs reaching into the low 80s. Halloween is looking good, with clear conditions and temperatures in the 70s and 60s during trick-or-treating.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. More clouds move into the area on Tuesday, before another cold front swings through the region next week.

The cold front next week looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. This front will bring some rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, then highs in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Clear

San Angelo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

