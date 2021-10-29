KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 29, 2021

Get ready for a cool night tonight across much of our area. Then, we warm up a little through the weekend, before another cold front arrives next week.

This weekend will have plenty of sunshine and will be a little warmer with highs reaching into the low 80s. Halloween is looking good, with clear conditions and temperatures in the 70s and 60s during trick-or-treating.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. More clouds move into the area on Tuesday, before another cold front swings through the region next week.

The cold front next week looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. This front will bring some rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, then highs in the 60s for the rest of the week.