KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 23, 2020

A cold front made its way through the area early Friday morning, bringing temperatures into the low 50s. The weekend brings a brief warm-up, but the real cold weather arrives next week.

Mother nature will be kicking off Halloween early with some tricks of her own. First, we will warm back into the 70s on Saturday, followed by the upper 80s on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Then, our daytime highs drop down into the 30s and 40s behind a strong cold front on Monday. This front is also expected to bring us much needed rain next week.

