KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 23, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cold front made its way through the area early Friday morning, bringing temperatures into the low 50s. The weekend brings a brief warm-up, but the real cold weather arrives next week.

Mother nature will be kicking off Halloween early with some tricks of her own. First, we will warm back into the 70s on Saturday, followed by the upper 80s on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Then, our daytime highs drop down into the 30s and 40s behind a strong cold front on Monday. This front is also expected to bring us much needed rain next week.

If you have a weather photo that you would like to share with us, you may submit it using the button below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.