KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 22, 2021

The days ahead are going to feel a lot more like summer, than fall across our area. More sun and daytime highs close to record highs will make for a very warm weekend.

This weekend brings more sunshine and daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. We could approach record high territory on Sunday, with the record daytime high on that day standing at 92 in 1943, and the forecasted high to be 90.

The heat will not end over the weekend, but carry on into the first half of the week. Monday looks likely to tie the daytime high record of 91 set back in 1950.

Then, a cold front looks to swing through by the middle of next week. This will bring daytime highs out of the 90s and into the lower 80s and 70s for the end of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

78°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

