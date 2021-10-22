KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 22, 2021

The days ahead are going to feel a lot more like summer, than fall across our area. More sun and daytime highs close to record highs will make for a very warm weekend.

This weekend brings more sunshine and daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. We could approach record high territory on Sunday, with the record daytime high on that day standing at 92 in 1943, and the forecasted high to be 90.

The heat will not end over the weekend, but carry on into the first half of the week. Monday looks likely to tie the daytime high record of 91 set back in 1950.

Then, a cold front looks to swing through by the middle of next week. This will bring daytime highs out of the 90s and into the lower 80s and 70s for the end of next week.