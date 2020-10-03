KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, October 2, 2020

Over the past week, we have enjoyed nice weather across the region. This pleasant weather sticks around for the first weekend in October.

As we go into the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. A weak cold front is expected to move through the area early Sunday morning, helping to keep our temperatures in the 80s.

Next week, things start to warm up just a little with daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Otherwise, the next seven days will be sunny across the Concho Valley.

