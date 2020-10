Friday was a nice fall day here in the Concho Valley with highs in the low 70s. This weekend will be filled with sunny and warmer conditions.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will make it into the middle 80s, while temperatures on Sunday, will rise into the low 90s.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and some clouds into the beginning of next week. This will help keep temperatures in the 80s through the end of next week.