KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, October 15, 2021

Cooler air has arrived today across our region, and is sticking around with us through the weekend. In addition to cooler air, there will be plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will start out on a cold note with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Then, things warm up just a little into the low 70s during the day with plenty of sunshine.

We will see a brief warm-up into the middle of next week, with highs warming back up into the low 80s for daytime highs. We will watch for a chance for a few showers to move through the area by the end of next week.