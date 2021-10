It is the first day of October, and we are starting out the month on a cloudy, rainy note. Showers and a few storms will move through the area overnight and into our Saturday morning.

Some clouds will stick around through the day on Saturday, then things will clear out for the beginning of next week. Daytime highs will continue to remain in the 80s through much of next week.

By the end of next week we will start to see temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s.