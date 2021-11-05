KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 5, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This coming weekend looks warm, sunny and nice. Warm weather will carry on into much of next week, before another cold front swings through.

Saturday and Sunday bring sunshine and warmer temperatures across the area. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s both days.

Do not forget that the time changes this weekend. We will fall back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is also a great time to check and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

Highs will continue to be in the 70s through the middle of next week. A few clouds work through our area on Monday and Tuesday, leading to partly cloudy conditions.

A cold front swings through by the middle of next week. This front will looks to be dry, but will bring our highs down into the low 70s and upper 60s by next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

54°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South