KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 5, 2021

This coming weekend looks warm, sunny and nice. Warm weather will carry on into much of next week, before another cold front swings through.

Saturday and Sunday bring sunshine and warmer temperatures across the area. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s both days.

Do not forget that the time changes this weekend. We will fall back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is also a great time to check and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

Highs will continue to be in the 70s through the middle of next week. A few clouds work through our area on Monday and Tuesday, leading to partly cloudy conditions.

A cold front swings through by the middle of next week. This front will looks to be dry, but will bring our highs down into the low 70s and upper 60s by next Thursday and Friday.