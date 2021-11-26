KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 26, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain is on the way for the weekend for much of our area. Then, it turns dry and warms back up into the low 70s next week.

An upper-level low is bringing increasing cloud cover to our area this evening. It will also help drive showers on Saturday.

Rain showers across our region on Saturday will be light, resulting in little rainfall in many of our communities. Some areas could see a little more rainfall with heavier downpours.

The sun will start to make a return on Sunday with highs climbing back into the 60s. There will be more sunshine through next week, with highs climbing back into the 70s.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Connect with me:
Facebook / Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
46°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

51°F Fair Feels like 48°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

49°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South