KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 26, 2021

Rain is on the way for the weekend for much of our area. Then, it turns dry and warms back up into the low 70s next week.

An upper-level low is bringing increasing cloud cover to our area this evening. It will also help drive showers on Saturday.

Rain showers across our region on Saturday will be light, resulting in little rainfall in many of our communities. Some areas could see a little more rainfall with heavier downpours.

The sun will start to make a return on Sunday with highs climbing back into the 60s. There will be more sunshine through next week, with highs climbing back into the 70s.