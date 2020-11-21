KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 20, 2020

We are less than one week away from the Thanksgiving holiday, and the weather continues to be nice for us here in the Concho Valley. However, conditions across the area will start to change as we head into the new week.

The first half of this weekend will be similar to what we have already seen this week. Then, on Sunday our next cold front moves through, with a chance for isolated showers.

Another front makes its way through the area on Tuesday, bringing high temperatures into the 60s and clearing conditions, just in time for Thanksgiving.

