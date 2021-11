This weekend will bring a warm-up across our area. Then, some showers and storms could impact Thanksgiving next week.

We will warm into the upper 70s and a few locations could reach into the low 80s on Saturday. Then, another cold front brings highs on Sunday back into the 60s.

We will have highs in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with increasing cloud cover ahead of our next weather system. That next system arrives on Thanksgiving, and brings a chance for showers and storms across the region.