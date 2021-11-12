KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, November 12, 2021

Tonight, many of us are going to turn downright cold as another push of cold air moves through our area. Then, it will turn unseasonably warm rolling into the upcoming work week.

Tonight many of our communities drop into the middle and upper 30s. If you have any plants outside that may be sensitive to the cold air, tonight would be a good night to pull them in.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and temperatures back into the low 70s. By Monday, temperatures will climb into the low 80s across the region, and will remain unseasonably warm through the middle of next week.

Another cold front swings through the area by the latter half of the week, taking daytime highs from the 80s to the low 60s. While the front will likely be dry, it will keep us cool through the end of next week.