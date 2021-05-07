KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 7, 2021

The weather looks really nice moving into Mother’s Day Weekend. Then, rain and thunderstorm chances return to the area.

Mother’s Day Weekend will feature mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 90s. After Mother’s Day Weekend, we will see our next weather system move into the area.

Rain chances will start to increase as we move into the beginning of the week. The best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will come on Tuesday.

Daytime highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s, thanks to all the cloud cover and rain showers throughout the area. Things will clear out and warm back up by the end of next week.

Friday

87° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 4% 93° 69°

Sunday

92° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 62°

Monday

75° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 59°

Tuesday

68° / 56°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 68° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 69° 55°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 78° 59°

