KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 7, 2021

The weather looks really nice moving into Mother’s Day Weekend. Then, rain and thunderstorm chances return to the area.

Mother’s Day Weekend will feature mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 90s. After Mother’s Day Weekend, we will see our next weather system move into the area.

Rain chances will start to increase as we move into the beginning of the week. The best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will come on Tuesday.

Daytime highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s, thanks to all the cloud cover and rain showers throughout the area. Things will clear out and warm back up by the end of next week.