KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 21, 2021

It has been a very nice afternoon and evening with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s. Clouds will start to work back in overnight tonight and into tomorrow, with a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 80s. A few of our communities could see isolated or scattered thunderstorms through Saturday evening.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 80s. Then, things will start to turn sunny and warm into the low 90s by the end of next week.