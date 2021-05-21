KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 21, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Concho Valley Radar

Texas Radar

Texas Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dewpoints

Dewpoints

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

85° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 66°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 18% 85° 66°

Monday

86° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 86° 67°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 88° 69°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 89° 69°

Thursday

90° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 90° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
1%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
1%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
2%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
71°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

It has been a very nice afternoon and evening with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s. Clouds will start to work back in overnight tonight and into tomorrow, with a chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms over the weekend.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 80s. A few of our communities could see isolated or scattered thunderstorms through Saturday evening.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, with daytime highs in the 80s. Then, things will start to turn sunny and warm into the low 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
17 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.