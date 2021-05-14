KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 14, 2021

Weather

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 79° 66°

Saturday

82° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 66% 82° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 85° 68°

Monday

91° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 82° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 64°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
77°

78°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
79°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

A stormy pattern is getting ready to set-up across the Concho Valley into the weekend and through much of next week. Clouds and rain will also help to keep daytime highs down below normal.

Saturday brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Most of the showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will persist through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Then, another good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday.

Slight rain chances will carry on through the rest of next week, with daytime highs remaining in the 80s.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

