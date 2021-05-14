KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, May 14, 2021

A stormy pattern is getting ready to set-up across the Concho Valley into the weekend and through much of next week. Clouds and rain will also help to keep daytime highs down below normal.

Saturday brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. Most of the showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will persist through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Then, another good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday.

Slight rain chances will carry on through the rest of next week, with daytime highs remaining in the 80s.