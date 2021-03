After a few warm days here in the Concho Valley, we are stating to cool down just in time for the weekend. Then, a few clouds will move in to the area as we go into the weekend.

This weekend will bring partly cloudy conditions to the area. We will see daytime highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Then, things will start to warm-up as we move into next week. However, we will still continue to hang on to the cloud cover across much of the area.