KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, March 26, 2021

More sun and warmth as we go into the first part of our weekend. Then, we will see a brief cool down into the beginning of next week.

We will see daytime highs in the 80s once again on Saturday, with mostly sunny conditions. A cold front move through the area Sunday, bringing highs back into the low 70s.

The first half of the week brings another quick warm-up with highs back into the upper 70s and 80s. Clouds will start to build back in Tuesday, and will stick around for the second half of the week.

Another cold front by the middle of the week brings daytime highs into the 60s and low 70s.