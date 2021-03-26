KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, March 26, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More sun and warmth as we go into the first part of our weekend. Then, we will see a brief cool down into the beginning of next week.

We will see daytime highs in the 80s once again on Saturday, with mostly sunny conditions. A cold front move through the area Sunday, bringing highs back into the low 70s.

The first half of the week brings another quick warm-up with highs back into the upper 70s and 80s. Clouds will start to build back in Tuesday, and will stick around for the second half of the week.

Another cold front by the middle of the week brings daytime highs into the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 78° 54°

Saturday

85° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 85° 51°

Sunday

72° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 72° 40°

Monday

79° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 79° 56°

Tuesday

88° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 88° 45°

Wednesday

65° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 65° 37°

Thursday

68° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 68° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

4 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
58°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
59°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
63°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
67°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
3%
72°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.