KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, March 12, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend brings storms to the Concho Valley, some of these could be strong to severe. After the storms, sunshine makes a return to the area to start next week.

Saturday brings a slight risk of severe storms across the Concho Valley. The main threats with these storms will be hail and damaging winds.

Storms look to start around 5 PM in our far western counties, then starting around 7 for central parts of the Concho Valley, and 8 PM for our eastern counties. Storms look to wrap up around 12 AM Sunday.

Sunday brings clearing skies and more sun to the area. This sunny trend will carry over into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

76° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 76° 65°

Saturday

78° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 24% 78° 46°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 72° 47°

Monday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 76° 54°

Tuesday

83° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 83° 50°

Wednesday

73° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 41°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
14%
76°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
47%
75°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.