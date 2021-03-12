KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, March 12, 2021

This weekend brings storms to the Concho Valley, some of these could be strong to severe. After the storms, sunshine makes a return to the area to start next week.

Saturday brings a slight risk of severe storms across the Concho Valley. The main threats with these storms will be hail and damaging winds.

Storms look to start around 5 PM in our far western counties, then starting around 7 for central parts of the Concho Valley, and 8 PM for our eastern counties. Storms look to wrap up around 12 AM Sunday.

Sunday brings clearing skies and more sun to the area. This sunny trend will carry over into the first half of next week.