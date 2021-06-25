KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, June 25, 2021

It will continue to be warm and sunny though our Saturday, but then rain and storm chances will start to increase by the beginning of next week. Then, we will expect cooler than normal temperatures across much of the area as we end the month of June.

Saturday will be another mostly sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 90s. Sunday will bring our first chances for showers and thunderstorms across our region.

Cloud cover and storm chances will continue to increase into the beginning of next week. This will help keep daytime highs down into the upper 80s and low 90s.