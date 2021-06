For the first time this year San Angelo hit 100, and we will likely do it again over the weekend. Then, temperatures will fall back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

It will be hot once again on Saturday and Sunday with highs in into the 100s. We will have plenty of sunshine not just through the weekend, but also through the rest of next week.

Temperatures will come back down into the 90s for daytime highs through the end of next week.