KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 9, 2021

We will continue to see some sunshine through the weekend, and temperatures look to remain below normal for the next few days. Then, a slight chance for showers will return to the forecast just in time to start next week.

This weekend will bring partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 90s. A slight chance for showers and storms will return to the forecast overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Next week things will start to dry out again, and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s for daytime highs.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.