KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 9, 2021

We will continue to see some sunshine through the weekend, and temperatures look to remain below normal for the next few days. Then, a slight chance for showers will return to the forecast just in time to start next week.

This weekend will bring partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 90s. A slight chance for showers and storms will return to the forecast overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Next week things will start to dry out again, and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s for daytime highs.