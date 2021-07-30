KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 30, 2021

We continue to see mostly dry conditions across much of our area. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely as we move into next week.

This Saturday brings more sun and a few clouds with daytime highs in the upper 90s. We will see daytime highs remain in the 90s on Sunday, with shower and thunderstorm chances return to the area by Sunday afternoon.

We will hang on to rain chances through much of next week. Showers, storms and clouds will help keep daytime highs down into the upper 80s and low 90s through next Friday.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.