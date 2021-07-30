KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 30, 2021

We continue to see mostly dry conditions across much of our area. However, more showers and thunderstorms are likely as we move into next week.

This Saturday brings more sun and a few clouds with daytime highs in the upper 90s. We will see daytime highs remain in the 90s on Sunday, with shower and thunderstorm chances return to the area by Sunday afternoon.

We will hang on to rain chances through much of next week. Showers, storms and clouds will help keep daytime highs down into the upper 80s and low 90s through next Friday.