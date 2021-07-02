KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 2, 2021

The holiday weekend is almost upon us, and scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. However you should not cancel your holiday plans just yet, because the weekend is not looking like a complete washout.

Saturday will bring another good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the area. The clouds and rain will help hold daytime highs down into the upper 80s on Saturday.

July 4th will continue to feature chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. No need to cancel outdoor plans on the 4th, just be prepared to move inside when thunder roars.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the beginning of next week. With daytime highs remaining below normal through the middle of next week.