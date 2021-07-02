KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 2, 2021

The holiday weekend is almost upon us, and scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. However you should not cancel your holiday plans just yet, because the weekend is not looking like a complete washout.

Saturday will bring another good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the area. The clouds and rain will help hold daytime highs down into the upper 80s on Saturday.

July 4th will continue to feature chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. No need to cancel outdoor plans on the 4th, just be prepared to move inside when thunder roars.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the beginning of next week. With daytime highs remaining below normal through the middle of next week.

Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Robert Lee

Robert Lee

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
72°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Eldorado

Eldorado

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mertzon

Mertzon

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Eden

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.