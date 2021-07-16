KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 16, 2021

Our Friday was another day filled with a mix of sun and clouds. It looks like this mix of sun and clouds will stick around through our weekend.

The weekend looks to bring really nice weather to our area. Over the weekend there will be a good mix of sun and clouds across the area, with daytime highs reaching into the middle 90s.

Next week looks to bring back more wet weather. Another cold front is slated to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing clouds, cooler temperatures and even a chance for showers and storms.