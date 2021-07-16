KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, July 16, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Friday was another day filled with a mix of sun and clouds. It looks like this mix of sun and clouds will stick around through our weekend.

The weekend looks to bring really nice weather to our area. Over the weekend there will be a good mix of sun and clouds across the area, with daytime highs reaching into the middle 90s.

Next week looks to bring back more wet weather. Another cold front is slated to move through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing clouds, cooler temperatures and even a chance for showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.