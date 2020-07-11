KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, July 10, 2020

The heat continues for the Concho Valley, with our high temperature Friday afternoon making it to 103°. The brutal heat will continue for several more days across the area.

We could be talking about record breaking temperatures as we go into this weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are likely to top out close to 110°.

The heat will likely start to back off for us as we go into late next week, but we will still likely see temperatures near 100°. With hot temperatures in the area, be sure to be safe, and stay hydrated when spending time outside.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

