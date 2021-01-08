KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, January 8, 2021

After a cool Friday across the area, we will continue to see cooler weather move into the Concho Valley. Then, this Sunday brings a chance for more winter weather across the area.

It is looking increasingly likely that we could see some snow across portions of the Concho Valley. Snow will be most likely over the Big Country and Abilene, with a chance for possible snowfall for San Angelo and central parts of the Concho Valley.

This is very much a stay tuned event for us, things can and will change as we go into the next 48 hours. We hopefully will have a better idea of this storm system and how much snow to expect by tomorrow afternoon.

After the chance for rain and snow across the area on Sunday, we will see a clearing and warming trend as we move into next week. Daytime highs will make it back into the 60s by the middle of next week.